Feel Better Little Bear

Based on the books written by Else Holmelund Minarik and illustrated by Maurice Sendak. What's the best recipe for feeling better when you're under the weather? Chicken broth? A hot cloth? Staying in bed? A towel on the head? Little Bear tries them all, but finds out in these 4 sweet stories that family and friends are always the best medicine. Episodes: "Between Friends" "Pillow Hill" "Little Bear's Sweet Tooth" "A Flu" Bonus episodes from "Meet Little Bear" and "Goodnight Little Bear" videos: "What will Little Bear Wear?" "Hide and Seek" "Little Bear Goes to the Moon" "Gone Fishing" "Under the Covers" "The Campfire Tale" "Up All Night" "Night of the Full Moon" END