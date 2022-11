Not Available

Several stories interweaves into this hilarious comedy. Eric Kot plays the genital dermatologist, Dr. Heung, that loves and respects his own profession. He and his assistant Ma work tacitly together professionally but are unable to take a step forward other than work. The up and coming artist Fifi Wong wants to make it big in her career, she later falls for the genteel To Bing at first sight although both of them already have their other important halves.