2003

Feel Like Going Home

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 27th, 2003

Studio

Director Martin Scorsese (The Last Waltz, Raging Bull, Gangs of New York) pays homage to the Delta blues. Musician Corey Harris travels through Mississippi and on to West Africa, exploring the roots of the music. The film celebrates the early Delta bluesmen through original performances (including Willie King, Taj Mahal, Otha Turner, and Ali Farka Toure) and rare archival footage (featuring Son House, Muddy Waters, and John Lee Hooker).

Cast

Corey Harris
Martin Scorsese
John Lee Hooker(archive footage)
Muddy Waters(archive footage)

Images