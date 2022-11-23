Not Available

Feeling Good About America: The 1976 Presidential Election

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    By 1976 the turmoil of the 1960s and scandal of the Nixon presidency was behind us, and Americans were ready to be normal again. A new feeling was sweeping coast to coast as people pulled together to celebrate the nation’s bicentennial and to select a new president who could help close the book on an awful decade. Feeling Good About America tells the story of the 1976 presidential election where then-former California Governor Ronald Reagan, little known Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter and incumbent President Gerald Ford battled for our nation’s highest office.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images