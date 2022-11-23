Feeling Good About America: The 1976 Presidential Election

Not Available

By 1976 the turmoil of the 1960s and scandal of the Nixon presidency was behind us, and Americans were ready to be normal again. A new feeling was sweeping coast to coast as people pulled together to celebrate the nation’s bicentennial and to select a new president who could help close the book on an awful decade. Feeling Good About America tells the story of the 1976 presidential election where then-former California Governor Ronald Reagan, little known Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter and incumbent President Gerald Ford battled for our nation’s highest office.