Award-winning director Petra Joy continues her sensual revolution of the adult movie genre. Her third erotic film “Feeling it” celebrates intimacy, sensuality and ecstasy. The focus is on female pleasure. The film is based on Petra’s motto “Feeling it, not faking it!” and features players who enjoy a genuine sensual chemistry rather than putting on an act for the cameras. The vignettes are based on female fantasies that women from all over the world shared with Petra. This movie is a visual erotic feast that aims to inspire, excite and liberate beyond the clichés of mainstream porn that leave most women cold. Petra is proud to promote safe sex and feature a multinational cast. We hope you enjoy watching the lovers experiencing breathtaking orgasms as much as we loved filming them. May this film bring pleasure to you!