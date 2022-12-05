Not Available

An intimate portrait of an invisible woman. Anne K. Abbott was born with severe Cerebral Palsy that renders her unable to walk or communicate verbally. She uses a speech card to painstakingly point to each letter of each word to deliver her message to the world. Anne paints with just her index finger, effectively smashing society's misconceptions about living life with a disability one masterpiece at a time. Feelings of Invisibility is a film that centers around themes of sexuality and disability, creative expression, activism, love, loss and grief. This contemplative visual journey provides an inside look on a life unseen by most that will shake loose the assumptions and limitations we impose upon others. It is not what you expect.