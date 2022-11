Not Available

A fantasy film based on Louis Cha's novel "The Other Tales of the Flying Fox". Leon Lai plays the swordsman Wu Fei who is hunting down Master Fung who is responsible for killing his uncle Ping and their friend Chung. During his travel he gets caught between the two women Yuen (Sharla Cheung) and Ling (Michelle Reis) one whom he has fallen for an another who wants him.