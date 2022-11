Not Available

A former sprinter forced to cut her competition life short after a career-ending injury, Coach Wong (Olivia Cheng) is in charge of a girls summer track training program that has attracted up-and-coming athletes of all types and egos. Though the girls are initially skeptical of Wong's abilities, she earns their respect by beating them in race every time. During their tough training, the girls participate in a competition, and emerge as the big winners of the event...