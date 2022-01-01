Not Available

10 years of Feindflug - the right time for an overwhelming video production like this. This DVD is the result of more than half a year of work, the material used for it has been collected since 2004 and the oldest takings are from 1999. With their live concerts Feindflug have gained an almost legendary reputation over the years. Everybody, who has not been able to join the thrilling and exciting atmosphere of a Feindflug live concert by now gets the chance to make up for this with "...hinter feindlichen Linien" (="...behind enemy lines"). This professional DVD production goes along with the unique experience of a Feindflug concert - and lots of bonus material will satisfy the heart of every fan. Not only because of having an own, independent sound and dealing with unpleasant topics, Feindflug have become one of the most important and most famous acts of the Electro-scene. Released on Black Rain and available July 4th, 2006.