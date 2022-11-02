Not Available

The FEKETEország Krétakör joint operation : grim, grotesque , satirical vision of the world in which we live . The presentation is based on the director received phone text messages served to 160 characters which are drawn at the daily events. This news inspired by the actors improvised scenes , music tracks , which are not in the conventional sense of drama, but also a kind of absurd ceremony, initiation ceremony unfolds . The heightened interest in the lecture in Budapest : the Millennium Teátrum 24 times was presented before a packed house , and was selected for the Pécs National Theatre Festival 2005 competition program where the best company received special awards . Since the context of the Dutch Hungarian Cultural Season debuted with great success , dozens of countries, a number of prestigious festival audience met this extraordinary country image.