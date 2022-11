Not Available

A pilot episode intended to be produced for TV screening, this is the third film in the 'Other Realms' series. The 'Other Realms' episodes are tales of strange happenings where the bizarre becomes commonplace, melding atmospheric soundtracks, a mix of live-action and stop-motion animation, and sophisticated editing techniques. Filmmaker and animator Jon Coley was just 17 years of age when he directed, edited, animated, and starred in this production.