Felix Brings Home the Bacon

1924

Felix is turned down by a female cat he's after because he doesn't have the latest fashion style--a bobbed tail. In order to please her, he gets a bird to "bob" his tail by biting most of it off, but by the time he gets back to the girl, the fashion style has changed and long tails are back "in" again. Depressed, Felix is about to end it all when he stops a frog from eating a bug, who turns out to be a fairy princess who takes him to Fairyland, where further adventures await him.