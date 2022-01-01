Not Available

Felix the Cat: Golden Anniversary Edition (1958-1959) movie was released Oct 02, 2007 by the Genius Productions studio. For the first time ever on DVD, the original and complete 1958-1959 TV series is presented. Felix the Cat: Golden Anniversary Edition (1958-1959) video Join Felix the Cat in his greatest adventures yet, with this Golden Anniversary Edition! Digitally remastered and restored, this 2 DVD collection is a must-have for Felix fans. Felix the Cat: Golden Anniversary Edition (1958-1959) film All 31 episodes are included for tons of fun. Felix the Cat: Golden Anniversary Edition (1958-1959) review Felix's zany cast of classic characters include brainy Poindexter, his greedy nemesis The Professor, and many more!