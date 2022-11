Not Available

Bored with life in town, Felix sees an opportunity for some excitement when a traveling circus passes through, so he joins up. One day he overhears the Skeleton Man propose to the Fat Lady, then change his mind because she's too fat. Felix decides to help her lose weight so the Skeleton Man will marry her, but this results in the ringmaster getting angry with Felix and firing him. Felix comes up with a plan to force the circus to re-hire him.