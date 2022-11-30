Felizmente, Há Luar!

Not Available

Written in 1962, a classic piece by Luís de Sttau Monteiro, in a production by Artur Ramos. The play takes place during the English occupation, after the French Invasions. The court is in Brazil and Portugal governs the Governor, the Cardinal and an Englishman, General Beresford. The people are unhappy and the figure of Gomes Freire de Andrade, the head of Freemasonry, appears as an alternative to the current Power. But the conductors think that Gomes Freire is a danger and decide to arrest him and judge him. His wife does everything to make him loose. Participating Estrela Novais, António Rama, Carlos Daniel, António Marques, Alexandre de Sousa, Manuel Cavaco, Vítor de Sousa, Simão Rubim, Almeno Gonçalves, Luís Alberto, José Gomes, Ana Enes, Silva Heitor, Andrade e Silva, João Didelet and Manuela Cassola.