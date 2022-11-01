Not Available

In 2004, a trailer park was set-up in a field in Charlotte County, Florida after Hurricane Charley destroyed buildings and homes. Nearly 1,500 people moved into the more than 1,000 trailers and it took on the nickname FEMA City. It is FEMA's policy to provide free emergency housing for up to 18 months. Once displaced, residents of FEMA City found that returning to their homes and to normalcy would prove to be one of the greatest challenges of their lives. Filmmaker Jamin Griffiths takes a look at the terrible toll the storm took on the community, and the long, difficult wait of most FEMA City residents to find a foothold back in the Southwest Florida area.