Female Agents

May 1944, a group of French servicewomen and resistance fighters are enlisted into the British Special Operations Executive commando group under the command of Louise Desfontaines and her brother Pierre. Their mission, to rescue a British army geologist caught reconnoitering the beaches at Normandy.
|Julie Depardieu
|Jeanne Faussier
|Marie Gillain
|Suzy Desprez
|Déborah François
|Gaëlle Lemenech
|Moritz Bleibtreu
|Karl Heinrich
|Julien Boisselier
|Pierre Desfontaines
|Maya Sansa
|Maria Luzzato
