2008

Female Agents

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 7th, 2008

Studio

La Chauve Souris

May 1944, a group of French servicewomen and resistance fighters are enlisted into the British Special Operations Executive commando group under the command of Louise Desfontaines and her brother Pierre. Their mission, to rescue a British army geologist caught reconnoitering the beaches at Normandy.

Cast

Julie DepardieuJeanne Faussier
Marie GillainSuzy Desprez
Déborah FrançoisGaëlle Lemenech
Moritz BleibtreuKarl Heinrich
Julien BoisselierPierre Desfontaines
Maya SansaMaria Luzzato

