Hairstylist Misa (Junko Mabuki) meets S&M enthusiast Ippei (Shin Nakamaru) and is convinced to give it a try. Then later, Ippei's ex-wife (Izumi Shima), who happens to be one of Misa's beauty shop clients, begins a sexual relationship with her. The lesbian affair is also accentuated by some more S&M.