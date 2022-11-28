Female Boss Hooker

Not Available

Ji-cheol is a job seeker who only plays and eats, and is the boyfriend of Eun-je who runs a small store. Meanwhile, Joong-hoo, a hikikumori, became a regular after accidentally seeing Eun-je in the store. She is mistaking her kindness for her affection for herself. Joong-hoo started stalking her SNS every day. In the end, after approaching Eun-je with an innocent face, he succeeds in locking up Eun-je. As Eun-je disappears and the money supply is cut off, Ji-cheol is eager to find Eun-je. Ji-cheol, who is sad about money rather than worrying about Eun-je's safety, tries to lure Mi-seon out of her pocket money. Eun-je, who saw the scene of these two people's affair through a hidden camera, disarms Joong-hoo while drinking with him, thinking that she should somehow get out of there. Eun-je eventually escapes. Feeling empty without Eun-je, Joong-hu confines Mi-Seon, who ignored him. Three months later, someone came to Joong-hu's house and then…