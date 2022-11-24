Not Available

Petra Joy’s second erotic film is a visual feast, celebrating sensual pleasures and the art of seduction. “Female Fantasies” is based on erotic fantasies that were sent to Petra by her female photography clients and friends. To visualize genuine chemistry these erotic fantasies were captured on film with performers who are real life lovers rather than professional porn stars. The fantasies featured in the film vary greatly and go far beyond the cliché of “romance and roses”. From secretly watching a man playing with himself to being totally pampered by five skilled lovers at once – all erotic scenarios in “Female Fantasies” focus on female pleasure rather than male satisfaction. “Female Fantasies” aims to inspire and excite. May you enjoy these wild erotic dreams and make your own come true!