Female Internment Camp

A drug dealer on the run from police in China ditches a small packet of drugs. Lee Wai Man is an HK newlywed visiting China, who unluckily picks up the packet, and is thrown straight into jail. There, she is pushed around by prison bully Ming and befriended by Lau (surname only - I couldn't translate her personal name !), who gives head to a prison guard through the bars, and Ling, a mainland martial arts champion. Wai Man is set up again and again by Ming, scoring first the job of cleaning out the pigsty, then solitary confinement (with rats and cockroaches for company). Eventually, there is an escape planned ....