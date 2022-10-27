1955

Female on the Beach

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 18th, 1955

Studio

Universal International Pictures

Lynn Markham moves into her late husband's beach house...the morning after former tenant Eloise Crandall fell (or was pushed) from the cliff. To her annoyance, Lynn finds both her real estate agent and Drummond Hall, her muscular beachcomber neighbor, making themselves quite at home. Lynn soon has no doubts of what her scheming neighbors are up to, but she finds Drummond's physical charms hard to resist. And she still doesn't know what really happened to Eloise.

Cast

Jeff ChandlerDrummond Hall
Jan SterlingAmy Rawlinson
Cecil KellawayOsbert Sorenson
Judith EvelynEloise Crandall
Charles DrakePolice Lieutenant Galley
Natalie SchaferQueenie Sorenson

