Not Available

FEMALE PERVERT is a provocative sex comedy by Atlanta based female writer/director Jiyoung Lee (Moral Sleaze, 2013), premiering at Slamdance this year. Actress Jennifer Kim (Mozart In The Jungle) shines as the titular star, a painfully awkward, sex obsessed video game designer who meets a series of men in hopes of sparking a love connection, and follows a twisted path to self-empowerment. The film has a truly absurd, original vision and impeccable comic timing. (more info on the film below).