Nami Matsushima, prisoner #701 is sent to a Woman's Prison for attempted murder. Nami is brought into Number 2 community cell, where suicides and unnatural deaths occurred one after another. In the punishment cell, Nami begins to look back in her past. Nami had a lover named Sugimi, who was a successful company owner in the IT business world. After dealing with her horrible experiences, Nami seeks to escape from prison. Who will survive?