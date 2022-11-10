Female Sex Therapist

Not Available

Dr. Anderson is a renowned sex therapist but she certainly has her work cut out when it comes to cleansing the sexual demons of Private’s team of nymphomaniacs; including, hot cougar Britany Bardott, teen Kristy Black, Karol Lilien, Daphne Klyde and Lovita Fate. From adulterous anal affairs with hung young men, hardcore threeways and office sex adventures Dr. Anderson’s talents will be put to the test… Will they be cured or will they just keep on fucking and sucking, tune in and find out!