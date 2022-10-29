Female Teacher: Dirty Afternoon

Not Available

A teacher, Sakiko Kurata (Yuki Kazamatsuri), receives a phone call regarding one of her former students. Young Sueko (Ayako Ôta) is accused of being a prostitute and has requested Sakiko’s help. This minx seduces random strangers for sex, but does not ask for payment. Sakiko has moved to another town and barely remembers Sueko, but there’s something about her that awakens painful memories of her own secretive past. What is that strange paint thinner smell on Sueko? Who is the man in the nylon ski mask that violently assaulted Sakiko many years ago? In her search for answers, Sakiko discovers that her past may have inadvertently destroyed another family’s future.