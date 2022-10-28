Not Available

Female Teacher Hunting

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Nikkatsu Corporation

    A moonlight skinny-dipping session between two carefree high schoolers leads to a young boy being accused of a violent assault on his female classmate. After throwing a teacher to the ground, he stomps out of the school gates and spends his summer break roaming a beachside town. Falling down a rabbit hole into a dark, oppressive world of sex and violence, he is taken in by a bar-owner and his libidinous mistress. Meanwhile, the teacher he assaulted hunkers down in a rented villa in the same coastal resort, awaiting a secret tryst with her married lover. What will happen when the student and teacher meet again?

    Cast

    		Yuki KazamatsuriShimako
    		Yôko AzusaKyoko
    		Kyoko ItoMidori
    		Hajime IshigamiTaisuke
    		Hajime InoueDaisuke
    		Yudai IshiyamaSeijirô

    View Full Cast >

    Images