Not Available

A woman with a past that was raped in her school days and broke up with her lover due to it. Later, when she became a high school music teacher, she has dangerous after-school liaisons with her colleagues and students at her apartment. However, the hollow of her heart cannot be filled with only carnal desire. One day, she encounters her old lover by chance, and a turning point comes to her... Roman Porno depicting a nasty private life without fear of a female teacher!