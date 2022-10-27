1974

Female Trouble

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 3rd, 1974

Studio

Dreamland

The life and times of Dawn Davenport, showing her progress from loving schoolgirl to crazed mass murderer - all of which stems from her parents' refusal to buy her cha-cha heels for Christmas. She runs away from home, is raped, becomes a single mother, criminal and glamorous model before her inevitable rendezvous with the electric chair.

Cast

David LocharyDonald Dasher
Mary Vivian PearceDonna Dasher
Mink StoleTaffy Davenport
Edith MasseyIda Nelson
Cookie MuellerConcetta
Susan WalshChicklette

