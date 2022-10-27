Female Trouble

The life and times of Dawn Davenport, showing her progress from loving schoolgirl to crazed mass murderer - all of which stems from her parents' refusal to buy her cha-cha heels for Christmas. She runs away from home, is raped, becomes a single mother, criminal and glamorous model before her inevitable rendezvous with the electric chair.
|David Lochary
|Donald Dasher
|Mary Vivian Pearce
|Donna Dasher
|Mink Stole
|Taffy Davenport
|Edith Massey
|Ida Nelson
|Cookie Mueller
|Concetta
|Susan Walsh
|Chicklette
