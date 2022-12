Not Available

Haeil, wounded by his wife's words of 'premature ejaculation', goes to a urology department. But because the doctor is a woman, she is so surprised and embarrassed that she tries to go out. Then, a word from a woman doctor catches him. "How long will you live with premature ejaculation?". After that, after receiving special treatment, the beautiful female doctor Jeongyeon and glamor nurse Mijoo, Haeil gradually became a man loved by his wife.