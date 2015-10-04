2015

Female Vampire

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 2015

Studio

Général Films

Countess Irina of Karlstein resides quietly in a hotel on the island of Madeira, where she sustains her immortality by feeding on the life essence of men and women. When new victims are found fatally drained of potency, forensic scientist Dr. Roberts consults his colleague, Dr. Orloff, who confirms that a vampire is responsible. Meanwhile, Irina is confronted by a poet who believes he is destined to become her lover and join her among the immortals!

Cast

Jack TaylorBaron von Rathony
Alice ArnoIrina's Servant
Monica SwinnPrincess de Rochefort
Jesús FrancoDr. Roberts
Anna WaticanAnna
Jean-Pierre BouyxouDr. Orloff

