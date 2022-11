Not Available

There is a visitor for local herb gatherer Doggie who has no particular need or greed for anything. His friend Chang-guk who is wanted to failure in his business and his captivating wife Seon-hwa come to see Doggie who has no choice but to give them a place to hide. The three of them end up living umcomfortably together. Will Doggie be able to suppress his desires for his friend's wife? And what is her secret that Doggie must never know?