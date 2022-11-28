Femalien: Cosmic Crush

Not Available

When an ancient and erotic hunger is awakened in the far reaches of sexy space, the Alterian High Council sends newly ordained Collector Maxy Prime to investigate with her nimble nympho sidekick, Gabby Minx. There they discover a mad(ly hot) professor and her students in the psychosexual grips of the Thanagarian Pleasure Pod, a mega-parasite who’s giving everyone good vibrations while slowly and seductively sapping them of their very life essence. Will the Femaliens put an end to this tentacle terror, or will they succumb to the beast’s cosmic crush?