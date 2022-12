Not Available

Kinky director Dana Vespoli knows bondage and discipline. With naturally buxom blonde bitch Aiden Starr in the lead, Dana’s got all the ingredients for a sexy, cruel campaign of female superiority. “Femdom Ass Massacre Extreme Humiliation” is four linked vignettes starring Aiden as the angry Mistress that refuses to take crap from the lamer sex; she overwhelms various helpless males using advanced SM tools and her own vicious creativity.