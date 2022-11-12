Not Available

MeanBitch Productions has cooked up another showcase of female-superior face sitting, humiliation and emotional torment for Evil Angels Buttman Choice line of ass-flavored fetish videos. FemDom Ass Worship 16 is a three-hour celebration of evil women who get off on using their big butts to crush a mans face... and his spirit. Their heartless ways are aimed at the total subjugation of the male of the species! Each of four nasty vignettes opens with a POV-style segment in which a dominant bitch speaks to the camera and bullies the viewer into worshiping her meaty derriere, describing her ruthless plans in detail.