Sweet works in a hospital as a nurse. A new patient has just been admitted. Her mysterious side and her literary tastes fascinate the young woman. Delphine, executive in the same establishment, welcomes a German photographer who came for a report. The attraction is immediate between the two women. Hafsia, who wears the veil and could be refused an exam, meets an exuberant young man whom she falls in love with. She must hide this relationship from her father ...