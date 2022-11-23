Femme a prendre

Not Available

it begins with a married couple sitting down to dinner in front of the television. The wife looks up at her husband from time to time, then lowers her eyes to her plate. They do not speak; it has been a long time since they had a conversation. She thinks to herself, it wasn’t always like this. It has been a long time since they made love as well. In the beginning, they would make love everywhere – even in the bathtub. And then, little by little, their troubles grew. When they make love now, it is boring and unimaginative. She no longer enjoys herself when she makes love to her husband. Felling thus, she begins to create fantasies for herself. And at night, while her husband snores beside her, she masturbates while imagining groups of virile men and over-excited, avid women, all enjoying pleasure, heady with the perversities they are enjoying. Her fantasies continue throughout the film, Will she be able to once again awaken the same desire in her husband?