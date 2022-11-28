Femme de mère en fille

My grandmother, born in 1902, had ten children in an agricultural, devout and patriarchal world. My mother did not want children. She wanted to free herself from domestic contingencies. She became a civil servant and a city dweller. All my life, I had to deal with this aversion that she transmitted to me. Having chosen to live in the countryside, I find myself in my turn monopolized by my home. It is from my kitchen and my computer screen that I reconstruct our women's journeys under the influence of household and family obligations. My grandmother carried buckets of water with a yoke every day. Today my friends are coming back to washable diapers. I summon people, places and archives to question my intimate history by dialoguing with Michelle Perrot, historian of women's emancipation.
View Full Cast >