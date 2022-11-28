Not Available

Femmes Fatales: Women of The Deathmatch

    Go behind the brutality, bloodshed, and barbed-wire of the death match with wrestlers Mickie Knuckles, LuDark ShAiTAN, Sage Sin, Randi West, Maria Manic, Jewells Malone, Rebecca Payne, and Khloe. From veterans to relative newcomers, as well as mothers, girlfriends, and wives, each undoubtedly a warrior of the squared circle, these fearless women shed light, in addition to blood, sweat, tears and more blood, upon their careers, values, family, passion and drive for competing in death match wrestling.

