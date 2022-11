Not Available

A journey of 42 days aboard a cargo container carrier, CMA-CGM Fort Ste Marie results in a filmic diary which is written between the departure and the return to Havre, the flow of days 's linked. In the continuity of the route, the infinite horizon of the Atlantic, stops in Central America and in major ports of the northern range, commercial operations - loading and unloading of containers, life on board ... are visual material and sound of the film.