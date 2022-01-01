Fenómeno 19S: Reconectándonos

Not Available

On September 19, 2017, an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 occurred that affected the central region of Mexico. The tragedy left many families homeless, but in a few hours the citizens organized to generate effective strategies and thus help those in need in a very short time. Participation increased in minutes and it was very easy to recognize which sites lacked the necessary help or supplies. What tools allowed the civilian population this rapid coordination? Official selection of the FENACIR Film Festival.