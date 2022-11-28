Not Available

Fencer Eun-soo who has passed her prime days starts her training at her old school to become a member of the national team. There she meets the rising star Ah-jin. The two of them feel uneasy with each other because of Eun-soo’s ex-boyfriend and coach, Jae-hee. Eun-soo has a practice match with Ah-jin, thinking that she would be an easy opponent, but Eun-soo almost loses the game. Unable to accept the facts, Eun-soo pushes Ah-jin, causing her an injury and Ah-jin is no longer able to participate in the pre-matches. However, Ah-jin is scouted by a professional team and leaves with Jae-hee. Eun-soo is left alone in the gym.