A film programme with 5 animated short films Hermína Týrlová : Ferda The Ant In The Foreign Service, The Mischievous Boy, Devilish Tricks, Corral Tale, I Count On The Wire. Hermína Týrlová, the first woman director of Czech animation, had the talent to know how to give life to all the materials that came to hand: balls of wool, handkerchiefs, toys, fabrics ... Her cinematographic work has been rewarded numerous times. Films without language, intertitles narrated in french.