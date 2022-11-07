Fernanda Abreu - MTV ao Vivo

Not Available

Rio's samba-funk singer Fernanda Abreu (1961) prefers the convenience of a recording studio. Yet, in these times of DVDs, the need to do a live album is almost obvious. MTV seduced Fernanda to forget about her principles for just once and taped a special for this occasion created show for their series "MTV Ao Vivo." Fernanda chose to do the show in the city center of her own Rio de Janeiro, at the rather modest but steamy Carlos Gomes theatre (with a capacity of a little under 700 seats). The repertoire should be special, not just her latest show with songs from the most recent album A Paz. So the singer asked her fans on her internet community to send in song lists. On those lists also songs from Fernanda's previous artistic life as singer from the rock band Blitz (1982 – 1986) were chosen. The result is a set-list that gives an overview of the singer's whole career and could very well serve as a kind of "best of."