FESTED: A Journey To Fest 7 is a documentary film about a group of friends' experience at the yearly punk music festival held in Gainesville, Florida simply called The Fest. It was filmed over two weeks spent in Gainesville around Fest 7 in 2008. The film follows Gainesville's SPANISH GAMBLE (formerly DIRTY MONEY) and friends on their quest to play and experience the epic weekend-long festival that has been called things like "punk rock christmas", "a big, drunk, punk rock, bearded, tattooed family reunion", and "the last true home of punk rock".