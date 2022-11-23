Festival: A Documentary

Not Available

'Festival' is a documentary film about the role music festivals play in the lives of our friends, neighbors, coworkers, and families. Against the backdrop of the United States' third music festival surge, 'Festival' captures a moment in time, following the stories of Jill, Travis, Austin, Kenneth, Barbara, and Tracy as they navigate their demons, relationships, dilemmas, and a 3-day festival weekend. When 100k people descend on a festival weekend, these are the stories they bring with them.