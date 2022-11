Not Available

The story is about two twin brothers, Azriel and Gavriel. Azriel is a shy, religious Jew who works in a fruit shop in Jaffa. Gavriel, is a hoodlum and a good-for-nothing hustler who runs a Snooker Bar. Gavriel and his friend Hanuka make easy money by swindling people into gambling on Snooker games.One day Gavriel is forced to renew contact with his brother because he is in trouble with a gangster.