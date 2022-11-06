Festival of Fear

Not Available

Keum-ji was born with a hideous face due to some medicine her mother took while she was pregnant with her. Keum-ji grew up under much abuse while she watched her twin sister, Mi-kyung, receives all their parents' love. Her resentment is strong. Keum-ji develops a high level of concentration until it grows into a supernatural power which she uses to try to find her life. One day, Keum-ji has some plastic surgery done. She looks like Mi-kyung but Mi-kyung ends up looking hideous like Keum-ji once did. The two twin sisters are psychologically and physically linked, sharing a single fate. With their mother, Hye-won, begging her husband to return Mi-kyung to her former self, the husband is very conflicted but chooses Mi-kyung in the end.