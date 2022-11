Not Available

A slice of daily life in the slums of the Philippines. Gina, a poor but honest young girl sells banana slices. She lives with her grandmother and her younger brother and sister, her father being in jail. Nonoy, a water boy, delivers water up six floors to the rich Mrs. Alano. Nonoy is in love with Gina, but she desires her classmate, Jimboy, a handsome flirt, who is the son of Mrs. Alano.