Fetish Dolls Die Laughing

A courageous homicide detective falls into a treacherous web of depravity after plunging herself into the world of sexual fetish videos in pursuit of an elusive serial killer. A madman has been slicing up bridesmaids all over the city, and Detective Greer English (Laura Romeo) is determined to see that justice is served. As the wave of terror continues, Detective English focuses her investigation on Billy Tagg (Michael McGovern) - a fetish photographer who specializes in the extreme. But Billy isn't who he appears to be, and by the time Detective English discovers he's been taken over by an ancient entity known as "The Tickle Monster," she may already be laughing her way to an early grave.